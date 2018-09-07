Man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Boone County deputies arrested Richard Welty in connection with an Aug. 16 robbery at Central Bank of Boone County on Paris Road.

Detective Tom O'Sullivan confirmed deputies picked up Welty from Green County jail in Springfield on Thursday.

Welty is charged with first degree robbery. He is being held at the Boone County jail on a $75,000 bond.

