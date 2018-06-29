Man Arrested in Connection with Home Invasion and Vehicle Damage

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested Tre Cooper early Monday morning in connection with a reported home invasion and vehicle damage.

At 1:37 a.m., police responded to the 1600 block of Hanover Boulevard in reference to a home invasion robbery.

According to police, three unidentified black males armed with handguns and wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks forced the front door of the apartment open. Police say they individuals ransacked the apartment, stole property, and fled the scene. Officers say there was a smell of marijuana in the apartment.

At 4:03 a.m., police responded to a call on Range Line Street. Police found that Tre Cooper damaged a woman's vehicle and was arrested for second degree property damage.

After further investigation, police found a debit card belonging to the apartment owner from the Hanover call earlier. Cooper was then arrested for first degree robbery and armed criminal action. His bond is not set.

The investigation is ongoing and no further suspect information is available.