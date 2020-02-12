Man arrested in December convenience store robbery

BOONVILLE - Michael Lawrence Butler, 54, was arrested on February 7 in connection to a robbery of the Lucky Eagle's Stop convenience store in Boonville that took place on December 28, 2019.

Butler has been charged with robbery in the 1st degree, armed criminal action and felony stealing.

He has also been arrested and charged with attempted robbery in the 2nd degree from a purse snatching incident that occurred on February 2, 2020 outside of a casino.