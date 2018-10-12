Man arrested in Jefferson City after five-hour standoff

JEFFERSON CITY - One man was arrested in Jefferson City Thursday morning after a standoff with a SWAT team that lasted nearly five hours.

The Cole County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to a call shortly after midnight about a domestic violence situation on Annas Lane.

The woman who called dispatch said her son was threatening her with a gun and shot at her. She also told dispatch he had stabbed their dogs earlier in the week.

Deputies, a SWAT unit and the Hostage Negotiation Team responded to the call. The sheriff's department said the team tried multiple times throughout the morning to get the suspect to come outside peacefully.

The SWAT team went inside the house shortly after 5 a.m. They arrested the suspect and took his .38 caliber revolver.

Cole County deputies arrested the man on suspicion of domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

No one was injured in the raid.