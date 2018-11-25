Man arrested in Jefferson City Subway robbery

JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested a man Thursday in connection with an armed robbery at Subway.

Jefferson City Police and Cole County Sheriff's deputies responded to a robbery call at the Subway on East High Street. Police set up a perimeter and determined the suspect was still inside the business.

David Humes, 26, was the only suspect taken into custody. Police also recovered a hand gun at the scene.

Humes was arrested on charges of first degree robbery, armed criminal action, felonious restrain, felon in possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property.

He was on parole for robbery and wanted in relation to a parole absconder warrant.