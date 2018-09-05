Man Arrested in La Plata for Unlawful Use of a Weapon

LA PLATA - La Plata Police Department responded to La Plata High School in response to a male with a firearm who was waiting for an arriving student.

La Plata Police Department, Macon County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol searched the area for the suspect, Kevin Head, Jr. Head was not located on the school grounds.

Head was then located a short time later at Casey's General Store. He was interviewed and later arrested. He was placed on a 24 hour hold pending a warrant for unlawful use of a weapon, which authorities found to be a CO2 BB pistol.

Head was released on $1500 bond.