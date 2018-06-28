Man arrested in Lake Ozark drug bust involving 20 search warrant agents

LAKE OZARK - Four law enforcement agencies teamed up Wednesday to stop a drug delivery in Lake Ozark resulting in the arrest of a man who, they said, had meth and other drugs in his apartment.

The Miller County Sheriff's Office, Lake Ozark police, Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force and the Department of Homeland Security sent 20 law enforcement officials to serve a warrant of an apartment at 132 Fish Haven Road in Lake Ozark.

According to the Miller County Sheriff's Office, the team intercepted a package of Fentanyl that was supposed to be delivered to the apartment by a major mail carrier. At the apartment, agents arrested Chad Kuhn, 39.

While searching the apartment, officials said, they found methamphetamine and other items of drug paraphernalia. Officers also had to wear protective clothing and breathing apparatus because of the hazardous chemicals in the powdered Fentanyl.

Kuhn is being held at the Miller County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.