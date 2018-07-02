Man arrested in Moniteau County after car chase

MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies with the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle on Hwy 50 just east of Tipton on Sunday for an equipment violation that led to a car chase, the office said Monday.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Steven M. Martin, 64, who is on federal probation for distribution of drugs. After Martin appeared very nervous, a deputy asked for consent to search the vehicle.

Martin refused and told deputies to get a search warrant. The deputy then asked Martin to get out of the vehicle so that a K-9 could do an exterior sniff for drugs and then Martin fled in his vehicle east down Hwy 50.

The deputy pursued and caught up with Martin, eventually getting him to stop. Martin was taken into custody and methamphetamine was found inside the vehicle, which Martin attempted to destroy.

Martin is being held on a $40,000 bond for resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.