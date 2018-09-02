Man Arrested in Randolph Co. for 1997 Robbery, Shooting

MOBERLY - After more than sixteen years, a man has been charged in a December 1997 robbery and shooting of a man on South Morley St. in Moberly.

39-year-old Ollie Mack James III, whose address is on file as being in Newton, Iowa, was arrested Tuesday after Randolph Co. Prosecuting Attorney Mike Fusselman filed the 1st-degree felony assault charges.

According to Moberly police, the investigation had been ongoing since '97, and new information led to Fusselman filing charges, and a county judge issuing a warrant for James' arrest.

Moberly police also say the case remains an open investigation.

James is being held at the Randolph County Justice Center, with a bond set at $100,000.