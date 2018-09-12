Man arrested in rural southwest Missouri deadly shooting

DUQUESNE (AP) - Authorities say a man sought in a rural southwest Missouri killing has been arrested after a vehicle pursuit and crash.

Sgt. Jared Delzell says 26-year-old Clinton Blizzard was taken into custody shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday in Duquesne. He's charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting Saturday of 35-year-old Nathaniel "Steven" Higgins at a Lawrence County residence. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The Joplin Globe reports that an off-duty Jasper County sheriff's deputy's spotted Blizzard around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Joplin. Higgins is accused of fleeing into some woods on the east side of Duquesne after crashing his vehicle.

Residents were warned to lock their doors and stay inside while the woods were searched with the aid of dogs.