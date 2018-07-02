Man arrested in Saturday morning stabbing

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a stabbing that took place Saturday morning.

CPD arrested 30-year-old Vonzeal Dorell Sheley at around 11:30 Saturday morning on charges of felony armed criminal action and felony first-degree assault.

Officers responded to the incident at the 1600 block of Sylvan Lane.

Investigations revealed that the victim, 28, and a male subject, 52, had been allowed inside a home by Sheley and another suspect, and a fight took place.

Sheley got out a knife and attacked the victim. He then ran away to a nearby home, while the other suspect was detained outside by the male subject until officers arrived.

Police established a perimeter around the second home and Sheley left the home voluntarily. He was taken into custody without incident.

EMS transported the victim to a local hospital. The male subject was also treated for injuries sustained during the altercation.

Investigations of the incident are ongoing, but it is not believed there are any outstanding suspects in the case.