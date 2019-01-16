Man arrested in shooting death of girlfriend in Springfield

10 hours 49 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 1:35:00 PM CST January 15, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man in the killing of his girlfriend in a Springfield home with two young children inside.

Springfield police said in a news release that 21-year-old Chase Collins has been booked into jail in the death of 20-year-old Cheyenne Dancause. No charges were immediately filed.

Lt. Curt Ringgold says the man called police around 1 a.m. Tuesday to report the shooting. Police believe it stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Two children under the age of 2 years were inside the home at the time of the shooting but weren't hurt. They have been turned over to child welfare workers.

Collins had no prior criminal record.

