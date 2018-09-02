Man arrested in shooting that leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 27-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting that left one person dead and two hospitalized in southwest St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that shots were fired Saturday morning from inside a duplex unit. Police said three men who were outside the building were struck multiple times.

Twenty-seven-year-old Darryl T. Simms, of East St. Louis, Illinois, was killed. A 25-year-old man was shot in the upper torso and listed as critical but stable late Saturday. The third man, 24, suffered wounds to his arm and side was listed as serious but stable.

Police said a fourth victim ran from the scene.

Police said the shootings were not random and that the suspect and at least one of the victims knew each other.