Man Arrested Inside Fairgrounds

COLUMBIA - The Boone County prosecutor has charged Steven E. Babcock (Jr.) with first degree trespassing, after Babcock was caught sneaking inside the Boone County Fairgrounds Coliseum early Wednesday morrning.

An off-duty deputy was providing overnight security at the coliseum when he heard "suspicious noises," near one of the exterior doors. About an hour later, the deputy found Babcock dressed in camoflauge clothing head to toe inside the coliseum, with a pair of metal shears he used to get inside the building.

The fairgrounds is currently hosting the MFA Incorporated Trade Show, and the coliseum building houses valuable merchandise, tools, farm equipment, and personal property.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department doesn't believe Babcock stole anything.

A judge has not yet set Babcock's bond.