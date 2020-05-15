Man arrested on drug charges in Moniteau County

MONITEAU COUNTY - Jared B. Greer, 39, of Fulton, was arrested Wednesday for delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked.

According to a press release, he was arrested after Moniteau County Sheriff's Deputies were called to Bee Line Convenience Store in High Point, Mo., after reports of an unresponsive man sitting in a running vehicle outside.

Deputies made contact with Greer, who told them that he was "unaware of what was going on and had just woken up," according to the release.

Deputies then searched him and his vehicle, where they found syringes in his pockets, a clear substance and a white crystal substance. According to the release, the liquid substance and the white crystal substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

Greer is being held in Moniteau County Jail on $50,000 bond.