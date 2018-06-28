Man arrested on multiple charges after home invasion

Aidan Dennis Murphy

COLUMBIA - A man was arrested Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Apple Tree Court for Felony Armed Criminal Action, Felony Robbery in the First Degree, Felony Burglary in the First Degree, Felony Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Felony Property Damage in the First Degree, Misdemeanor Domestic Assault in the Fourth Degree and Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Columbia police officers responded to call regarding screaming and a door being kicked in at an apartment. Officers said 21-year-old Aidan Dennis Murphy and another male suspect forced their way in and stole property. CPD said Murphy also struck a female victim, 35, in the face with a gun before running away. The victim had minor injuries.

Officers then found Murphy in the hallway of the apartment building after he returned to the later that night. When they searched Murphy officers found brass knuckles and 2.94 grams of methamphetamine.

The second suspect had not been arrested as of Tuesday morning. The investigation is on-going.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652, or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477.