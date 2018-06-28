Man Arrested on Suspicion of Burglary

BOONE COUNTY - On 10/21/11 at about 2:00 A.M, Boone County deputies received information of a suspicious vehicle in the Eagle Knoll Subdivision in Southern Boone County.

It was believed that the occupants of the vehicle may have been breaking into parked cars in the area.

Upon arrival in the area, officers observed a vehicle matching the description pulling away from the subdivision.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Ronald Lee Allen Jr., 36, of Hannibal, MO.

Deputies also found a wallet in the vehicle belonging to a subject who lived on Belfry Ct. in the Eagle Knoll Subdivision.

Officers contacted the resident and discovered the wallet and other items were taken from inside his home as the resident was sleeping.

Suspect was arrested on suspicion of burglary.