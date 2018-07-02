Man Arrested Overnight After Assaulting a Deputy

COLUMBIA— Deputies were dispatched on a residence on Pinehurst Lane early this morning. At about 4:30 AM, an emergency call was received from a man claiming to be suffering from a gunshot wound. Later identified 33-year-old Antonio Vaughn was believed to be under the influence of an unknown substance(s), in the possession of weapons, and that he had not actually been shot after additional calls were received.



Deputies arrived and soon learned that there were other people in the home, some of whom were being held by Vaughn against their will in a bedroom.

After Vaughn refused to cooperate, he assaulted Deputies with a knife. The Deputies forced their way into the bedroom in an effort to assist the victims and take Vaughn into custody. Deputies deployed a Less Lethal Shotgun and then a Taser to separate Vaughn from his weapons before he could be apprehended.

None of the victims in the home or any Deputies were injured during this incident. Vaughn was treated at a local hospital before being taken to the Boone County Jail.

Boone was arrested for Felonious Restraint on two counts, Armed Criminal Action, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the First and Second Degree, Assaulting a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Vaughn is currently being held at a bond of $28,500, however the bond amount for the Armed Criminal Action charge has yet to be set.