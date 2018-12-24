Man arrested, police find storage unit full of cash, cocaine, meth, K2
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is facing multiple charges after police found cash, drugs and a gun at a storage unit.
Police said they arrested Tommy Lee Thomas, 64, during a traffic stop Saturday, when officers spotted narcotics in the car. After an investigation, police said, they obtained a search warrant for a unit at Columbia Storage on Hickory Street.
According to police, officers found more than $40,000 cash, 580 grams of cocaine, 100 grams of methamphetamine, more than 300 grams of marijuana, more than 1,500 grams of synthetic cannabinoid, commonly known as "K2," and one handgun.
Thomas was charged with four counts of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
