Man arrested, victim identified in deadly Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested a man in connection with a weekend shooting on Hickory Street that left one person dead.
According to a press release, the victim in the shooting was Robert Scott, 20, of Jefferson City.
Officers arrested Marquis D. Avant, 22, after interviewing him about the shooting, during which he admitted to firing a gun. Avant also reportedly told police he admitted to hiding the gun afterward to avoid getting caught with it.
The Cole County Prosecutor's Office filed charges against Avant, including second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence. Avant is in the Cole County jail without bond.
