Man Arrested, Woman Found in KC Kidnapping

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police say a 37-year-old woman who was forced from her home by an ex-boyfriend is safe.

The man was arrested in Mission, Kan., Sunday evening a short time after he let the woman go.

Police say the suspect burst into Jaqui N. VanBebber's home Sunday morning, fought with another man and dragged her out of the home by her hair.

She was found several hours later. Further details of her release were not immediately available.

KCTV reports VanBebber had taken out a protection order against the suspect and had set up a video camera at her home to watch for the ex-boyfriend. Witnesses say she and a friend saw Morgan break into the home Sunday but couldn't get away.