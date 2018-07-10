Man arrives home to find 7-year-old daughter dead

2 years 2 months 1 week ago Wednesday, April 27 2016 Apr 27, 2016 Wednesday, April 27, 2016 3:30:32 PM CDT April 27, 2016 in News
By: Associated Press

VILLA RIDGE (AP) — Authorities in Franklin County are investigating the death of a 7-year-old girl, and the child's mother is a suspect.

Franklin County Sheriff Gary Toelke says a man arrived home from work early Wednesday and found his daughter dead in a bedroom and his wife incoherent on the floor. The girl had been fatally shot. Her name has not been released.

Authorities suspect murder-suicide may have been the initial intention.

The home is near Villa Ridge.

