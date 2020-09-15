Man Assaulted With BB Gun

It was later determined that this incident occurred several hours prior to it being reported. Upon arrival, deputies located a 45-year-old white male victim from Columbia.

Officials determined the victim confronted the driver of a vehicle about driving too fast in the subdivision. During the confrontation, the victim was struck by a pellet from a BB gun, which was fired by an occupant of the vehicle. Medical personnel transported the victim to the hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

There were an undetermined number of black males occupying the suspect vehicle, a dark colored car.

The Sheriff's Department is continuing to investigate the incident.