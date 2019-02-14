Man awarded $883,000 for bedsore at hospital

3 years 11 months 1 week ago Tuesday, March 03 2015 Mar 3, 2015 Tuesday, March 03, 2015 7:31:24 AM CST March 03, 2015 in News
By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) - A Jefferson County man has been awarded nearly $900,000 after developing a bedsore while being treated at St. Anthony's Medical Center in St. Louis County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that a judge on Friday awarded $883,000 to 65-year-old William Dieser of Hillsboro. He was admitted to St. Anthony's in 2008 for surgery to address a pancreatic cyst. Two days later, it was discovered that a pressure ulcer reached to the bone. He incurred $33,000 in additional medical bills to repair the sore.

The hospital's chief nursing officer, Beverly Bokovitz, said in a statement that St. Anthony's is deeply sorry when any patient experiences a complication, but she cited privacy laws in declining comment specifically on Dieser's case.

The hospital has not said if it will appeal.

 

