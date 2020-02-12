Man barricades, shoots himself when police show up with search warrant

CAMDENTON - A man barricaded himself in his home and shot himself in the head when officers showed up with a search warrant, Camdenton Police Department said in a release.

Police believe the man was the armed robber at Gerbes Supermarket on East Highway 54 on February 9. Officers say a male jumped the pharmacy counter and stole several hundred prescription pills while brandishing a firearm.

Camden Police Department posted surveillance footage of the man on its Facebook page asking for help identifying him. The release said police identified him and obtained a search warrant for his property.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Swat Team assisted the police department in serving the warrant.

The release said officers heard one gunshot after the man barricaded himself in the house. No one else was in the residence when the man shot himself.

He was taken to Lake Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

The police department said a truck that matched the one he fled in was found and seized at the residence.

The is an ongoing investigation with Camdenton Police Department, Camden County Sheriff's Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol.