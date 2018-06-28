Man Behind KC Airport Incident Held Without Bond

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A Pennsylvania man accused of trying to take a fake bomb through security at Kansas City International Airport will remain held without bond.

A federal judge on Friday granted prosecutors' request to detain 47-year-old Anthony Falco pending trial.

Falco, of East Petersburg, Pa., was taken into custody Sunday --the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks -- after screeners noticed suspicious items in the X-ray of his carry-on bag. Authorities say he also made threatening statements.

Parts of the airport were closed for hours while bomb experts examined heavily taped packages that out to contain such electronics as cellphones, digital cameras, a large clock and an

iPod.

Falco's public defender said in court Thursday the luggage contained nothing illegal, and Falco simply didn't want it searched.