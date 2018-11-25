Man believed safe after driving truck into creek

CALLAWAY COUNTY — A man missing after driving his truck into Auxvasse Creek near County Road 139, about 10 miles from Fulton Sunday night, was believed to be safe with family Monday.

In a news release, the Callaway County Sheriff's Department said it pulled over the man at the intersection of County Road 123 and County Road 108.

Officials also said deputies attempted to arrest the man, but he fought the deputy and ran away. He then allegedly drove his truck into the creek to avoid the police. He got out of his truck but was swept downstream.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol were searching for the man. MSHP troopers were stationed along the Missouri River to look out for the man.

Five units, including two boats were at the scene.

Relatives arrived later and accused police of pulling the man over and macing him.

Police were unable to confirm the identity of the man as of Sunday afternoon or whether he was dead or alive. However, police were able to find his truck about 150 feet downstream.

The Sheriff's Department has reason to believe the man has made it to shore and is fine. Additional felony charges are pending.

The Department is withholding the suspect's identification at this time.

[Editor's Note: this story has been updated with the latest information available.]