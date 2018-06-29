Man Campaigning Door-to-Door Saves Child from Pool

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) - A political candidate who was campaigning in a St. Charles County neighborhood is getting accolades for helping to save a 2-year-old from drowning.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that O'Fallon resident Scott Redell went inside for just a minute Wednesday, then went back outside and found his 2-year-old son, Bently, at the bottom of a small rubber swimming pool.

At about the same time, Rod Hoffman was ringing the doorbell. He is a candidate for state representative.

Hoffman heard a scream. A woman asked if he knew CPR. Hoffman did, ran to the pool and was able to revive the child.

Bently was taken to a hospital and returned home the next day. He is doing well.

Hoffman is a Democrat. His Republican opponent, Ron Hicks, applauded his actions.