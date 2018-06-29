Man Carjacks at Hospital, Robs Credit Union

ST. LOUIS - A suspect is in custody after reportedly carjacking a vehicle at a suburban St. Louis hospital, robbing a credit union and leading police on a chase.



KMOV-TV reports that the suspect took a woman's red Cadillac Thursday afternoon as she was picking up her husband in the parking lot of St. Anthony's Hospital in south St. Louis County. Police say a vehicle matching the description later seen fleeing after a robbery at First Community Credit Union.



Police chased the Cadillac into the city of St. Louis and used spike strips to stop it.



The suspect, wearing pajamas, was taken into custody.