Man charged after 8-hour standoff with O'Fallon police

By: The Associated Press

O'FALLON (AP) - A man who surrendered after engaging police in an eight-hour standoff in O'Fallon, Missouri, has been charged with three felonies.

William Lee Pennington is being charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, assaulting a police animal and resisting arrest.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 45-year-old Pennington barricaded himself inside of a home when police responded to a domestic dispute call.

Authorities say a police dog was sent in to try and apprehend Pennington. Police say Pennington struggled with the dog before trapping it in the basement. When authorities heard what they thought was a muffled gunshot, a negotiator persuaded Pennington to release the dog.

The dog was taken to a clinic for treatment.

Pennington surrendered after a second round of tear gas was fired into the home.

It is not immediately clear if he has an attorney.