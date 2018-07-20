Man charged after allegedly throwing knives at officers
ST. PETERS (AP) - A St. Charles County man is facing charges for allegedly throwing two knives at police officers from a second-floor window.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 46-year-old Mark Daniel McKee of St. Peters was charged with attempted assault of a law enforcement officer and armed criminal action. He was jailed on a $30,000 cash-only bond.
Authorities said McKee was making suicide threats at his home on Saturday. He allegedly threatened to shoot officers and threw a knife, narrowly missing an officer. Police said he threw a second knife before being apprehended.
