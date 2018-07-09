Man Charged After Police Assault and Chase

COLE COUNTY - Jason Williams was charged Friday with four counts of felony and two misdemeanors in the Cole County Circuit Court. Among the felony charges are first and second degree assault of two police officers and resisting arrest.

An officer on a marked police motorcycle pulled Williams over at 1 p.m. Thursday on Edgewood Drive in Jefferson City for speeding at 57 mph in a 40 mph area. The charges state Williams backed his car into the officer for 30 to 40 feet before driving away. The officer was taken to the hospital for the injuries he sustained.

Another officer said he sighted Williams' red Neon speeding westbound and pursued the vehicle to Richards Street in Cole County. The officer said Williams left his car and was chased four blocks before being caught in the 1300 block of Westview Drive. Police said Williams resisted arrest and fought the officer, hitting and biting him.

After he was taken into custody and confronted for smelling of alcohol, police said Williams stated that he was under the influence of both alcohol and marijuana. He also was driving with a suspended or revoked license.