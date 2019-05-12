Man charged after St. Louis girl found in abandoned home
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say a 20-year-old man is charged in an attack on a 12-year-old girl who was found in a vacant house.
Police say Tyrone Butler Jr. of St. Louis was charged Saturday with kidnapping, armed criminal action, assault and sodomy. He is being held on $500,000 bail.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2jdi0Yo ) court records indicate the victim was beaten and her throat was slit.
Police began looking for the girl after she didn't show up for school on Jan. 11. She was supposed to meet a friend and walk to a school bus about three blocks away but didn't show up at the friend's house.
Searchers found her late Jan. 13 in a vacant house just blocks from where she disappeared.
