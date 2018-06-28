Man charged for February burglary of local business

COLUMBIA - Officers charged a man Tuesday for a February 7 burglary at a Jimmy John’s restaurant at 4008 West Broadway.

Devon Jolly was arrested for second degree burglary and possession of burglary tools with bond set at $9,000.

Officers arrived at the scene of the burglary and saw Jolly inside the restaurant.

As police approached the business, Jolly was coming out the front door and ran into the wooded area near the restaurant.

Officers, along with a K9 unit, searched the area for Jolly and arrested him in the wooded area with two backpacks, a pry bar, and a mallet.

Jolly admitted his involvement in the burglary according to the Columbia Police Department.