Man charged for several car break-ins in downtown St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 47-year-old man is in custody and accused of breaking into several cars in downtown St. Louis parking garages.

KTVI-TV reports that prosecutors have charged Kenneth James Richie with 15 counts that include theft, property damage and forging a check.

Authorities searched Richie's home. Assistant Circuit Attorney Patrick Hamacher said they found several items believed stolen over the past few months.

Police were tipped about Richie and distributed his photo to parking attendants. Authorities said one of them spotted Richie and contacted police, who arrested him quickly.

Richie is jailed on $200,000 cash-only bond.