Man Charged for Shootout with St. Louis Officers

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man is facing multiple counts of assaulting police officers and other charges after a shootout with police.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 38-year-old Karlton Finger was charged Saturday and is jailed on $100,000 cash bail.

The shootout happened Jan. 12 when police tried to stop several burglary suspects. Officers saw a man running from a building to a Ford Thunderbird where several other men were waiting. Police say Finger was behind the steering wheel of the car.

Police say that when officers ordered the men out of the car, Finger drove toward one of the officers. The passenger in the front seat fired a gun at officers as the car fled. Police shot back but missed. No one was hurt.