Man charged for striking child with baby formula can
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a Columbia man Sunday night after responding to a physical disturbance call and finding a child endangered.
Bryan Niswonger, 37, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree, endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk in the first degree and domestic assault in the third degree.
Court documents say a witness complained about Niswonger striking a child with a can of baby formula and letting the child on the ground around broken glass and trash.
Niswonger is being held in the Boone County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
