Man Charged In Accidental Killing

71-year-old Robert H. Wilson of Raytown has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and careless and imprudent driving. Prosecutors said that Wilson returned to the scene about 30 minutes after fleeing and was arrested for failing to obey a lawful order. According to prosecutors, police noticed that damage on the truck Wilson was driving matched the damage to the motorcycle. Motorcyclist Steven Weinberg was killed in the September 17th accident. Kansas City police say Weinberg worked for the department from 1972 to 1995.