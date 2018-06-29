Man charged in airman's death near Missouri air force base

WARRENSBURG (AP) - A man has been charged with fatally shooting a senior airman while drinking alcohol at a home near Whiteman Air Force Base.

Johnson County prosecutor Rob Russell said he charged 22-year-old Dominic Sacco, of Knob Noster, on Monday with second-degree murder in the death of John J. Bottom. Sacco also is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and was jailed Monday on a $50,000 cash-only bond. No attorney who could comment on his case was listed in online court records.

A probable cause statement says Sacco and another friend took out handguns early Saturday at a Warrensburg home. A witness said Sacco chambered a round, pointed it and shot Bottom once in the head. Bottom was rushed to a Kansas City hospital, where he later was declared brain dead.