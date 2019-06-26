Man charged in April CPS trespassing incidents pleads guilty

COLUMBIA - A man charged with trespassing on Columbia Public Schools property in two separate April incidents pleaded guilty Wednesday.

On April 9, CPS security cameras first recorded a man, later identified as Kelvin Joe, 53 of Columbia, stopping his car in the Gentry Middle School parking lot and attempting to engage a young boy in a conversation.

The boy said the man asked him to come to the car, and when he refused, the man attempted to give him money, CPS administrators said in a letter immediately following the incident.

Joe turned himself in and was issued a citation for the incident. He told KOMU 8 "I went to turn myself in to make sure they ain't gotta look for me cause I know I didn’t mean no harm...I’m not gonna go near those schools because I learned my lesson."

On April 16, Joe was spotted in the parking lot at West Middle School in the early morning before students arrived.

According to a probable cause statement, Joe was approached by a CPD officer who asked him if he went to any other Columbia Public Schools. Joe told her he had been to all of them. According to the probable cause statement, Joe said "he went to the school's to bless them."

He was charged with first-degree trespassing for the incident.

Joe pleaded guilty to the charge on Wednesday and was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation with a 180 day suspended jail sentence, according to online court filings.