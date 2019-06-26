Man charged in April CPS trespassing incidents pleads guilty

1 week 5 days 14 hours ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 Friday, June 14, 2019 9:34:00 AM CDT June 14, 2019 in News
By: Cory Johnson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - A man charged with trespassing on Columbia Public Schools property in two separate April incidents pleaded guilty Wednesday.

On April 9, CPS security cameras first recorded a man, later identified as Kelvin Joe, 53 of Columbia, stopping his car in the Gentry Middle School parking lot and attempting to engage a young boy in a conversation.

The boy said the man asked him to come to the car, and when he refused, the man attempted to give him money, CPS administrators said in a letter immediately following the incident.

Joe turned himself in and was issued a citation for the incident. He told KOMU 8 "I went to turn myself in to make sure they ain't gotta look for me cause I know I didn’t mean no harm...I’m not gonna go near those schools because I learned my lesson."

On April 16, Joe was spotted in the parking lot at West Middle School in the early morning before students arrived.

According to a probable cause statement, Joe was approached by a CPD officer who asked him if he went to any other Columbia Public Schools. Joe told her he had been to all of them. According to the probable cause statement, Joe said "he went to the school's to bless them."

He was charged with first-degree trespassing for the incident.

Joe pleaded guilty to the charge on Wednesday and was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation with a 180 day suspended jail sentence, according to online court filings.

More News

Grid
List

Democrats get feisty in final stages of first debate of 2020 campaign
Democrats get feisty in final stages of first debate of 2020 campaign
MIAMI (CNN) -- It took a little bit to warm up, but candidates began heating up the first Democratic debate... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, June 26 2019 Jun 26, 2019 Wednesday, June 26, 2019 10:31:00 PM CDT June 26, 2019 in News

UPDATE: One dead in north Columbia shooting
UPDATE: One dead in north Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - A man was shot and killed in a north Columbia neighborhood Wednesday night. It happened around 8:30... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, June 26 2019 Jun 26, 2019 Wednesday, June 26, 2019 10:05:00 PM CDT June 26, 2019 in News

Family turns son's death into law banning secret 'do-not-resuscitate' orders
Family turns son's death into law banning secret 'do-not-resuscitate' orders
ST. LOUIS — Sheryl Crosier and her husband Scott said they watched helplessly as their son, Simon, took his last... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, June 26 2019 Jun 26, 2019 Wednesday, June 26, 2019 9:54:00 PM CDT June 26, 2019 in News

Red Cross hosts Multi-Agency Resource Center in Brunswick
Red Cross hosts Multi-Agency Resource Center in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK - The Red Cross hosted a Multi-Agency Resource Center in Brunswick on Wednesday to help with flood recovery. ... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, June 26 2019 Jun 26, 2019 Wednesday, June 26, 2019 4:15:00 PM CDT June 26, 2019 in News

Columbia Public Schools seeks school bus drivers
Columbia Public Schools seeks school bus drivers
COLUMBIA - The school bus service used by Columbia Public Schools is looking for drivers. Student Transportation of America... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, June 26 2019 Jun 26, 2019 Wednesday, June 26, 2019 3:54:00 PM CDT June 26, 2019 in News

State Auditor Nicole Galloway plans to run for governor
State Auditor Nicole Galloway plans to run for governor
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A top Missouri Democrat says that Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway is planning to run for governor... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, June 26 2019 Jun 26, 2019 Wednesday, June 26, 2019 2:41:00 PM CDT June 26, 2019 in News

Man accused of damaging streets and cars in Osage Beach
Man accused of damaging streets and cars in Osage Beach
OSAGE BEACH – Police said a man was arrested after he was found damaging roads and cars Tuesday in Osage... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, June 26 2019 Jun 26, 2019 Wednesday, June 26, 2019 2:21:00 PM CDT June 26, 2019 in News

Howard County flooding closes roads just after opening
Howard County flooding closes roads just after opening
NEW FRANKLIN - Access from Boonville to New Franklin has been cut off due to high waters on the roads.... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, June 26 2019 Jun 26, 2019 Wednesday, June 26, 2019 2:12:00 PM CDT June 26, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Two people arrested following shooting near Stephens Lake Park
UPDATE: Two people arrested following shooting near Stephens Lake Park
COLUMBIA - Police have arrested two people in connection to a shooting near Stephens Lake Park in Columbia Tuesday morning.... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 26 2019 Jun 26, 2019 Wednesday, June 26, 2019 10:25:00 AM CDT June 26, 2019 in News

Shakespeare's Pizza to host democratic debate watch party
Shakespeare's Pizza to host democratic debate watch party
COLUMBIA - The first 2020 democratic debate will be held on Wednesday night. Shakespeare's Pizza is having a watch party... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 26 2019 Jun 26, 2019 Wednesday, June 26, 2019 5:46:00 AM CDT June 26, 2019 in News

Resource center for flood victims planned in Brunswick
Resource center for flood victims planned in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK - The American Red Cross will open a Multi-Agency Resource Center Wednesday to help those impacted by flooding in... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 26 2019 Jun 26, 2019 Wednesday, June 26, 2019 5:28:00 AM CDT June 26, 2019 in News

Hospitalized man grateful for help mowing lawn
Hospitalized man grateful for help mowing lawn
COLUMBIA - Boone County firefighters went above and beyond the call of duty Monday to assist a man in need.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 25 2019 Jun 25, 2019 Tuesday, June 25, 2019 11:18:00 PM CDT June 25, 2019 in News

Wooldridge prepares for more flooding
Wooldridge prepares for more flooding
WOOLDRIDGE - With water levels expected to crest on Wednesday, Wooldridge is in preparation for more flooding. The town... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 25 2019 Jun 25, 2019 Tuesday, June 25, 2019 9:31:00 PM CDT June 25, 2019 in News

Columbia man sentenced for exposing himself in McDonald's playland
Columbia man sentenced for exposing himself in McDonald's playland
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man has been sentenced for exposing his genitals to in two separate incidents at a McDonald's... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 25 2019 Jun 25, 2019 Tuesday, June 25, 2019 8:15:00 PM CDT June 25, 2019 in News

Man accused of leaving fiance, with disability, to drown appears in court
Man accused of leaving fiance, with disability, to drown appears in court
KEYTESVILLE - James Pleasant, who prosecutors say left his fiance to die in flood waters, appeared in court Tuesday. ... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 25 2019 Jun 25, 2019 Tuesday, June 25, 2019 7:54:00 PM CDT June 25, 2019 in News

Columbia man arrested on string of child porn charges
Columbia man arrested on string of child porn charges
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a Columbia man after he admitted to viewing child pornography for nearly... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 25 2019 Jun 25, 2019 Tuesday, June 25, 2019 7:12:07 PM CDT June 25, 2019 in News

Missouri's last abortion clinic asks for stay
Missouri's last abortion clinic asks for stay
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's only abortion clinic is asking a state administrative panel to intervene before its license to... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 25 2019 Jun 25, 2019 Tuesday, June 25, 2019 5:16:00 PM CDT June 25, 2019 in News

Illinois man sentenced to 15 years in Missouri killing
Illinois man sentenced to 15 years in Missouri killing
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — An Illinois man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after accepting a plea deal... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 25 2019 Jun 25, 2019 Tuesday, June 25, 2019 4:07:40 PM CDT June 25, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
12am 74°
1am 74°
2am 73°
3am 72°