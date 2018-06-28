Man charged in armed robbery at Broadway Christian Church

COLUMBIA - The suspect in an armed robbery at Broadway Christian Church was charged Tuesday.

Glen Lewis, 43, was charged with armed criminal action, leaving the scene of an accident, robbery and tampering. There was a previous warrant out for his arrest.

According to court documents, Lewis approached a female victim as she was getting out of her car in the church parking lot Monday.

The probable cause statement said he asked her if she recognized a person in a photo on his phone. The woman said "no" and began walking toward the communal garden. Lewis followed her to the garden gate, court documents said.

The woman told authorities Lewis grabbed her around her neck and showed her a black knife in his hand, according to court documents. The victim pulled away and Lewis grabbed her purse and car keys, the statement said.

The victim said Lewis took a bag out of his own car and then got into her SUV. He then drove away heading east on Broadway, court documents said.

According to court documents, Lewis was spotted by a FBI agent driving the stolen car on Highway 63 near Vandiver Drive. Police said a vehicle chase then ensued until Lewis crashed the stolen SUV at the intersection of Rolling Hills Road anf Highway WW. Lewis then left the crash site on foot, according to police.



Court documents said Lewis was located and arrested on Stone Mountain Parkway. Both evidence found on Lewis and at the scene of the accident implicated him in the armed robbery case, court documents said.