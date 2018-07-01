Man Charged in Boat Accident on Lake of the Ozarks

By: The Associated Press

CAMDENTON - The pilot of a boat that collided with a Missouri State Highway Patrol boat on the Lake of the Ozarks is facing charges.

The Camden County prosecutor on Thursday charged 55-year-old Brian Pecenka, of Lake Ozark, with four counts of second-degree assault with a vessel and a misdemeanor of not displaying navigation lights on his boat.

The patrol says Pecenka turned in front of a patrol boat being driven by 35-year-old Trooper Stephen Burgun, of Jefferson City, on Aug. 29. Burgun's boat hit the starboard side of Pecenka's boat, which flooded and capsized. Burgun spent the night in the hospital.

KYTV reports the assault charges are for injuries to Burgun and three of Pecenka's seven passengers.

Online court records don't indicate if Pecenka has an attorney.