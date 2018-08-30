Man charged in connection to three robberies in Cooper County

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - A man was charged Monday with multiple crimes related to three robberies.

Dallas Franklin, 21, was stopped last Friday for a traffic violation.

A Cooper County Deputy spotted an item in Franklin's vehicle that led to a drug related arrest.

As investigators looked into the traffic stop, police said, enough evidence was discovered to link Franklin and his vehicle to three robberies committed in Cooper County earlier this year.

Franklin was being held at Cooper County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.