Man charged in connection with December shooting death

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Wednesday night for involuntary manslaughter, a week after prosecutors charged him in connection with a shooting death in December.

According to court documents, Antwane Grant, 24, caused the death of Tavious Grant. The shooting happened at an apartment on Claudell Lane.

The probable cause statement filed for Antwane Grant said he, Tavious Grant and others were smoking marijuana at the apartment on December 19. Antwane Grant reportedly asked Tavious Grant if he could see the latter's gun.

The statement said the gun went off as Antwane handed it back. Antwane told police he "must have also had his finger on the trigger...so when Tavious pulled the firearm it caused Antwane's finger to pull the trigger and shoot Tavious."

Tavious later died from his injuries at a hospital.

Antwane Grant's bond was set at $10,000; he has bonded out of jail.