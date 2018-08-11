Man charged in connection with reported child abuse in Hermann

HERMANN - Prosecutors filed charges against another person in connection with the reported child abuse of twin girls.

Hoyt Stemme, 37, faces two counts of child abuse or neglect, filed Thursday in Gasconade County. The criminal complaint said Stemme allowed someone else to abuse the children, causing "serious physical injury."

In July, prosecutors charged Jamie Wolf with abusing the two girls, who are younger than two years old. Wolf is not the girls' biological mother, and had been caring for them since April. Court documents said the children had bruises and scars, and eye infections which had progressed enough to swell their eyes shut.

Police said Wolf didn't try to get medical care for the infections, and one of the girls had an unexplained break in her pelvis that was two weeks into the healing phase.