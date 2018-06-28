Man charged in connection with the explosive device on Stadium

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department announced Friday it arrested a man accused of being involved with the possible explosive device that caused parts of Stadium Boulevard to be closed down Thursday night.

Sean David Rogers, 33, from Columbia is being charged with one count of unlawful transport of a weapon.

Rogers was originally arrested for possession or sale of certain weapons prohibited for the possession of an incendiary device, operating a motor vehicle on a highway while license is revoked, domestic assault in the third degree and property damage in the second degree.

Columbia Police said a device was found in a car Thursday, but a mid-Missouri bomb squad determined the device was safe. Police shut down Stadium Boulevard from Providence Road to Forum Boulevard and also West Boulevard at Stadium Boulevard to Sunset Drive.

Rogers was pulled into questioning along with a female suspect. Police said the female suspect was released.