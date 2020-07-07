Man Charged in Death of Fan at Arrowhead Stadium

6 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Friday, February 21 2014 Feb 21, 2014 Friday, February 21, 2014 11:32:29 AM CST February 21, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Missouri man is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a Kansas City Chiefs fan in an Arrowhead Stadium parking lot.

Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced the charge Friday against 23-year-old Joshua T. Bradley of Independence. He was arrested early Friday and is being held on $75,000 bond.

Smithville resident Kyle Van Winkle died after being confronted by a group of fans Dec. 1 when he was found in the wrong vehicle in the parking lot. Police say the Jeep looked like one that Van Winkle rode in to the game.

Peters Baker said Friday that Bradley hit Van Winkle more than once during the confrontation.

An autopsy found that Van Winkle died from a blow to the head.

 

More News

Grid
List

Mississippi troopers find kidnapping victims at traffic stop
Mississippi troopers find kidnapping victims at traffic stop
CORINTH, Miss. (AP) — A Missouri man suspected in a Tennessee kidnapping was found during a traffic stop in Mississippi.... More >>
32 minutes ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 9:01:42 PM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

Columbia business owners react to mask ordinance
Columbia business owners react to mask ordinance
COLUMBIA - It's official —masks will be required in Columbia starting Friday. KOMU spoke to several different Columbia businesses... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 6:42:00 PM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

Most CPS parents support in-person classes, survey says
Most CPS parents support in-person classes, survey says
COLUMBIA – Monday marked the deadline for parents to fill out a Columbia Public Schools survey asking whether families prefer... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 5:21:00 PM CDT July 07, 2020 in Continuous News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 5:00:00 PM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

Jefferson City business owner pleads guilty to tax evasion
Jefferson City business owner pleads guilty to tax evasion
KANSAS CITY —A Jefferson City businessman pleaded guilty to tax evasion in federal court Tuesday. According to a Missouri... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 4:28:00 PM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

Missouri health department to administer 1,500 free COVID-19 tests
Missouri health department to administer 1,500 free COVID-19 tests
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's National Guard held a free COVID-19 testing event in Cole County on Tuesday. Tuesday was... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 2:44:00 PM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

Local businesses close after COVID-19 cases
Local businesses close after COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA — Missouri — and Boone County — have loosened restrictions on businesses about COVID-19 in recent weeks. But some... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 2:07:00 PM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

Columbia to suspend curbside recycling pickup indefinitely
Columbia to suspend curbside recycling pickup indefinitely
COLUMBIA - City officials announced Tuesday they will suspend curbside recycling pickup indefinitely, effective July 8. A press release... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 2:04:48 PM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

City of Columbia releases mask ordinance
City of Columbia releases mask ordinance
COLUMBIA — After the Columbia City Council voted to approve a mandatory face mask order Monday night, the City of... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 1:49:00 PM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

Mid-Missouri couple raises $25,000 for Rainbow House
Mid-Missouri couple raises $25,000 for Rainbow House
COLUMBIA — After COVID-19 caused Rainbow House to cancel its biggest fundraiser of the year, a mid-Missouri couple took it... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 11:31:37 AM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

Here's the best way to take care of your mental health during the pandemic
Here's the best way to take care of your mental health during the pandemic
Editor's note: Vivek H. Murthy served as the 19th Surgeon General of the United States and is the author of... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 11:23:26 AM CDT July 07, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: MU Health Care reports high testing numbers
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: MU Health Care reports high testing numbers
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 11:19:00 AM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

Protesters advocate for police reform, in the streets and in council chambers
Protesters advocate for police reform, in the streets and in council chambers
COLUMBIA—The topic of police reform dominated the public comment portion of Monday’s Columbia City Council meeting. ... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 10:00:44 AM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

Columbia City Council passes mandatory mask ordinance
Columbia City Council passes mandatory mask ordinance
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council voted 6-1 in favor of the mandatory mask ordinance Monday night. The order will go... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, July 07 2020 Jul 7, 2020 Tuesday, July 07, 2020 12:46:00 AM CDT July 07, 2020 in News

Community comes together for vigil after double homicide
Community comes together for vigil after double homicide
COLUMBIA -The community came together Monday night to remember victims of a double homicide . People came together in... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, July 06 2020 Jul 6, 2020 Monday, July 06, 2020 10:23:00 PM CDT July 06, 2020 in News

TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed HB 2046. Inside the omnibus bill was coroner training reform Jay Minor's... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 06 2020 Jul 6, 2020 Monday, July 06, 2020 7:13:00 PM CDT July 06, 2020 in News

Parson signs massive public safety bill to address violent crime
Parson signs massive public safety bill to address violent crime
JEFFERSON CITY —Gov. Mike Parson will sign an omnibus bill that increases prison sentences and eliminates probation for certain violent... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 06 2020 Jul 6, 2020 Monday, July 06, 2020 6:14:00 PM CDT July 06, 2020 in News

Columbia police detain 16-year-old in connection with double homicide
Columbia police detain 16-year-old in connection with double homicide
COLUMBIA — Columbia police have arrested a 16 year old boy in connection to a shooting that resulted in a... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 06 2020 Jul 6, 2020 Monday, July 06, 2020 6:09:00 PM CDT July 06, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10pm 81°
11pm 80°
12am 78°
1am 77°