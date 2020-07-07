Man Charged in Death of Fan at Arrowhead Stadium

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Missouri man is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a Kansas City Chiefs fan in an Arrowhead Stadium parking lot.

Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced the charge Friday against 23-year-old Joshua T. Bradley of Independence. He was arrested early Friday and is being held on $75,000 bond.

Smithville resident Kyle Van Winkle died after being confronted by a group of fans Dec. 1 when he was found in the wrong vehicle in the parking lot. Police say the Jeep looked like one that Van Winkle rode in to the game.

Peters Baker said Friday that Bradley hit Van Winkle more than once during the confrontation.

An autopsy found that Van Winkle died from a blow to the head.