Man charged in death of Missouri State professor

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 43-year-old man has been charged in the stabbing death of a Missouri State University professor.

The Springfield News-Leader reports 66-year-old Missouri State professor Marc Cooper was killed Wednesday night at his home.

The Greene County Prosecutor's office on Thursday charged Edward Gutting with of Springfield with second-degree murder and other charges in Cooper's death.

Police said officers went to the home after receiving a 911 call about a disturbance. When officers arrived, they found Cooper had been stabbed to death. Police said Cooper's wife, Nancy, was also stabbed, but her injuries are not life-threatening.

Missouri State issued a statement saying Cooper was an emeriti history professor, and Gutting is an instructor of modern and classical languages.

The prosecutor's office says Gutting is in custody on $1 million bond.