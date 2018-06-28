Man charged in death of St. Louis store clerk

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man is facing charges of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a store clerk during a robbery.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 36-year-old Antonio E. Muldrew is also charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and three counts of armed criminal action.

Abdulrauf Kadir was an Ethiopian refugee. He was working at a convenience store in the Dutchtown area of St. Louis, seeking to earn enough money to bring his wife and children from a refugee camp to St. Louis. He was shot and killed in a robbery at the store Sunday afternoon.

Police say Muldrew took cash from the register after killing Kadir. Muldrew is jailed on $1 million bond and does not yet have an attorney.