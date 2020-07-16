Man Charged in Deaths of 25 Dogs

VERSAILLES (AP) - A central-Missouri man is charged with animal abuse, nearly a month after 25 dead dogs were found in his home. Court documents say Mitchell Loganbill of Versailles faces charges of animal abuse and improper disposal of dead animals. He is free on bond. Deputies served a warrant at Loganbill's Morgan County home, where they found 25 dogs that are believed to have died of starvation. About 30 other dogs were taken to an animal shelter in St. Louis. Officers said most of the dogs lacked food and water, and the kennels were unclean with several animals living in the same cage. Sheriff Jim Petty says Loganbill was a dog breeder.